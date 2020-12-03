Lon Adams, Developer Of The Slim Jim Recipe Dies Of Covid-19.

Lon Adams, creator of the Slim Jim recipe has died.

According to CNN, Adams passed away on Saturday as a result of Covid-19 complications.

Adams, whose full name was Alonzo T.

Adams II, is best known for his contributions to jerky.

Adolph Levis officially invented Slim Jim in 1928, but Adams is credited with developing the current Slim Jim formula.

Adams began working in the food science field after serving in World War II in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Following the war, he returned to the US and graduated from St.

Ambrose College and Iowa State University.