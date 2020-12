New Year's Eve party in downtown Las Vegas blocked due to uptick in coronavirus cases

WILL NOT BE HAPPENING.....ON FREMONT STREET....THIS YEAR....BECAUSE OF "COVID- 19"...THE ANNUAL PARTY DID NOT GETCLEARED..... BY THE STATE..A NOTICE OBTAINED BY.....13 ACTION NEWS STATES....THE PARTY COULD HAVE A NEGATIVEIMPACT.....ON THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS...OFFICIALS WITH THE FREMONTSTREET EXPERIENCE SAY....THEIR PLANS WERE SUBMITTED....BEFORE.....OPTIONS....WITH THE PUBLIC'S SAFETY....AS THEIR TOP PRIORITY..

The Fremont Street Experience does not have permission to host its New Year's Eve celebration this year due to the current uptick in coronavirus cases.