Daily Punch - Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram

Hrithik Roshan would soon be reuniting with his War director, Sidharth Anand for a film called Fighter.

It is currently in the scripting stage and will go on floors in August 2021.

In other news Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram fro more watch daily punch