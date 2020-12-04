Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Awesome Christmas display from Ron and Ruth Wells

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Awesome Christmas display from Ron and Ruth Wells

Awesome Christmas display from Ron and Ruth Wells

A live look at an awesome Christmas display just outside of Summerlin.

This is the home of Ron and Ruth Wells.

THIS IS THE HOME OF RON ANDRUTH WELLS.ADLIBS.JUSTIN-- ARE YOU CHRISTMASLIGHTS UP YET?ADLIB TOSS TO JBIT'S IN THE 30S AGAIN THISMORNING, AND WE'LL HAVEANOTHER AFTERNOON INTHE UPPER 50S IN LAS VEGAS INSPITE OF FULL SUNSHINE.




You Might Like