Shannon Sharpe: There's a 80% chance that LeBron & AD turn the Lakers into a Dynasty | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers have their superstars secured.

This week, Lebron James signed a 2-year extension and Anthony Davis to a 5-year deal.

With the exception of 1 title, all other Laker championships have come in groups with no more than 2 years apart at a time.

Hear whether Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe believe if a Lakers dynasty is on the horizon.


