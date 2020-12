Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:25s - Published 1 week ago

Get Yourself a Friend Who Talks About You the Way Bella Thorne Talks About ‘The DUFF’ Co-star, Mae Whitman

Bella Thorne gushes about her 'The DUFF' co-star, Mae Whitman, talks about befriending the actress off-set, and what she learned from working with her.