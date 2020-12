Stimulus talk trade: value over growth -investor Reuters Studio - Duration: 06:11s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 06:11s - Published Stimulus talk trade: value over growth -investor Investors should tweak their portfolios in favor of value stocks over growth stocks, with the movement towards a stimulus package in Washington likely to improve the prospects for economically-sensitive sectors, Victory Shares and Solutions President Mannik Dhillon told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens. 0

