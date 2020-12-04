Global  
 

Android's 'Nearby Share' feature will soon let users share app with peers

After introducing its file transferring feature Nearby Share in August, for all devices running Android 6+ or a later build, tech giant Google on Friday announced that the novel addition will soon let users share apps listed on the Google Play Store.

According to Mashable, as was the case with regular files, the user does not need an internet or Wi-Fi connection to send an app to another Android device.

The feature will be added via an update that will start rolling out in the coming weeks.

"An upcoming update to Nearby Share will let you share apps from Google Play with the people around you with an Android phone, even if you don't have a cell or Wi-Fi connection," the company said in a blog post.


Google announced best apps, games on Google Play Store in 2020 [Video]

Google announced best apps, games on Google Play Store in 2020

The search giant Google recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in India for 2020 along with the Users' Choice Awards 2020. According to Mashable, Google also added a few new categories to its Best of Play picks, including "special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials". Google declared Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa as the best app of 2020 in India. Meanwhile, Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games was declared the 'best game of 2020' in the country. InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety and Depression was rated as the 'Best App for Good' in India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

