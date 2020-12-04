Alaska Has Volcanic System

As if we needed more upsetting right news right now, geologists have reason to suspect that a cluster of Alaskan islands is actually part of an interconnected volcanic system of the same kind seen at Yellowstone National Park.

Called the Islands of the Four Mountains (IFM), this volcanic archipelago is located along the Aleutian island chain.

New research led by John Power from the U.S. Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory presents evidence for “a large, previously unrecognized caldera” in the IFM, in research that will be presented December 7 at the AGU’s Fall Meeting 2020.