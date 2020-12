Todd Fuhrman takes Washington +9 at Pittsburgh on Monday | FOX BET LIVE



The Pittsburgh Steelers remain undefeated heading into Week 13. Todd Fuhrman explains why he's taking Washington +9 against the Steelers on Monday night football. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:16 Published 2 days ago

Todd Fuhrman takes Mahomes & Kansas City over Brady & Tampa Bay in Week 12 | FOX BET LIVE



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams, and with the Kansas City Chiefs looming ahead of them, Todd Fuhrman isn't sure Tom Brady will be able to lead his team to a bounce back win.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:41 Published 2 weeks ago