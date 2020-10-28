Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:19s - Published
'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News | THR News

'Grey's Anatomy' Blast From the Past Character, Oscar Isaac's Role in 'Metal Gear Solid' & More Top News | THR News

Letitia Wright faces major backlash on Twitter after posting a link to an anti-vaccine video, Oscar Isaac is set to star in the Sony video game adaptation 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Grey's Anatomy' delivers a second blast from its past.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oscar Isaac Oscar Isaac American actor

Metal Gear Solid movie to star Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake

 Photo by Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Sony’s upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie adaptation will star Oscar Isaac as protagonist Solid..
The Verge
Covid shuts down Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's new TV show [Video]

Covid shuts down Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's new TV show

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's Scenes From a Marriage has become the latest TV drama to shut down production due to Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Letitia Wright Letitia Wright Guyanese-British actress

Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News [Video]

Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News

Letitia Wright faced a Twitter backlash on Thursday night after posting a link to a YouTube video questioning whether people should take any prospective COVID-19 vaccine and the safety of vaccines generally.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published

"Black Panther" star Letitia Wright faces backlash after posting anti-vax video

 The actress stood by her comments Friday morning, saying her "intention was not to hurt anyone."
CBS News

'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright's Anti-Vaccine Tweets Upset Fans

 "Black Panther" star Letitia Wright says she was just trying to raise her concerns about a potential coronavirus vaccine by sharing a video made by a vaccine..
TMZ.com

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright tweets controversial vaccine video, says she's being canceled

 Letitia Wright is in hot water after she posted a video that questions whether people should take a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
USATODAY.com

Sony Sony Japanese multinational conglomerate

Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch [Video]

Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch

Sony Corp is seeing "very considerable" demand for its PlayStation 5 console via pre-orders, its gaming chief said, as the tech firm targets pole position in the race to tap the growth of gaming with the device's Nov. 12 launch. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Oscar Isaac tapped to star as videogame icon Solid Snake in Sony’s ‘Metal Gear Solid’: report

Oscar Isaac is reportedly tapped to play the role of Solid Snake in the "Metal Gear Solid" film from...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Grey's Anatomy: George O’Malley Returns in Meredith Grey's Dream as She Battles COVID-19 [Video]

Grey's Anatomy: George O’Malley Returns in Meredith Grey's Dream as She Battles COVID-19

The surprises keep on coming for Grey's Anatomy fans!

Credit: People     Duration: 01:10Published
Alaska Has Volcanic System [Video]

Alaska Has Volcanic System

As if we needed more upsetting right news right now, geologists have reason to suspect that a cluster of Alaskan islands is actually part of an interconnected volcanic system of the same kind seen at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
More Than 700 Camden Students Receive Promise Of College Education Through Rutgers University Program [Video]

More Than 700 Camden Students Receive Promise Of College Education Through Rutgers University Program

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade at Camden's Leap Academy received the news today in virtual ceremonies.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:28Published