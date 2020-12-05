Not guilty verdict in 2017 killing 'devastating,' victim's girlfriend says

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 9 minutes ago

The family of a douglas county man who was shot and killed three years ago is speaking out tonight& a week after the man that was accused of murdering him was found not guilty.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us how theye trying to move on.

"I love brandon with all my heart.

I still do and i always will?

00:04 take lower kayla viol was the girlfriend of 26- year-old brandon michael?who was shot and killed in the lawson bar area in may 2017.

Throughout the years, she says she done her best to cope with his death&?the verdict& it was devastating.

Heartbreaking.

I think i am still in shock about the verdict?

During a 10 week trial, 38-year- old troy phelps was found not guilty for murding michael.

However, he was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for reckless burning and felon in possession of a firearm.

Phelpslead defence attorney elizabeth baker argued that viol killed michael.

However, michael mother tells me viol loved her son& and there was no way she woulde killed him.?i think that the defense attorney hit below the belt by attacking the victim.

There is no evidence that said kayla did it or else they woulde arrested her?

00:56 evita: despite the defense argument that viol was to blame for michael murder, viol tell me she is adamant it not true.

She says phelps is the one who did it... and she says she saw it go down with her own eyes??that was a very traumatic day and ie had to relive it.

It was the worst day of my life?

Viol says she doing her best to move on from the nightmare she lived for the last three years.?sometimes i find myself disappointed in our justice system.

I know this verdict has impacted our whole family?

In roseburg evita