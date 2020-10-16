THE RECKONING movie (2021)

THE RECKONING movie (2021) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the Great Plague and subsequent witch-hunts against women, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) must grapple with the tragic untimely death of her husband Joseph (Joe Anderson) in a society completely consumed by fear and death.

Because she rejects her landlord Squire Pendleton’s (Steven Waddington) advances, she is falsely accused of being a witch and thrown in jail for a crime she didn’t commit.

Grace must endure physical persecution at the hands of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee) and face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.

Genre: history, Horror Director: Neil Marshall Writers: Edward Evers-Swindell, Charlotte Kirk, Neil Marshall Stars: Joe Anderson, Charlotte Kirk, Sean Pertwee