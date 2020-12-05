Jittery Gibraltar fears economic hit from a no-deal Brexit

James Cleverly has said UK negotiators will keep working with the EU to find an agreement. The Foreign Office Minister said there are a "small number of significant points where we haven't been able to get an agreement with the EU." He added that negotiators will keep working with the EU "until either we get an agreement...or we run out of time." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.
