Jittery Gibraltar fears economic hit from a no-deal Brexit

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:26s
Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has warned "life will change radically for the worse if there is no deal" agreed with the EU.


'Negotiators will keep working with EU' says minister [Video]

'Negotiators will keep working with EU' says minister

James Cleverly has said UK negotiators will keep working with the EU to find an agreement. The Foreign Office Minister said there are a "small number of significant points where we haven't been able to get an agreement with the EU." He added that negotiators will keep working with the EU "until either we get an agreement...or we run out of time." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
Brexit talks: UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain [Video]

Brexit talks: UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:06Published
James Cleverly insists there is still time for Brexit deal to be reached [Video]

James Cleverly insists there is still time for Brexit deal to be reached

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly insisted the 'a deal can be done' astrade negotiations with the EU continue.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

