Elon Musk Reportedly Moving To Texas

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Elon Musk reportedly plans to move to Texas

 Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is planning to move from California to Texas, a move that would potentially..
The Verge

Elon Musk 'highly confident' SpaceX will put man on Mars by 2024

 Elon Musk has said he is "highly confident" SpaceX can launch a manned mission to Mars in 2024.The private space company has recently taken astronauts to the..
New Zealand Herald

Tesla Whistleblower Martin Tripp Ordered To Pay $400,000 To Settle Hacking Case

 An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Martin Tripp, the former Tesla worker who has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with CEO Elon Musk for..
WorldNews

Tesla whistleblower Martin Tripp ordered to pay $400,000 to settle hacking case

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Martin Tripp, the former Tesla worker who has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with CEO Elon Musk for..
The Verge

Elon Musk Offers First Look at the Las Vegas Loop With a Tunnel Rave

Elon Musk Offers First Look at the Las Vegas Loop With a Tunnel Rave Elon Musk’s hyperloop idea has evolved considerably since its official introduction in 2016, to the...
autoevolution - Published

Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched roast turkey, cranberry sauce, and cornbread dressing to astronauts on the International Space Station

It's the first mission for SpaceX's updated Dragon cargo model, which Elon Musk named after the 1963...
Business Insider - Published

Elon Musk makes clear his stance on self-driving cars, AI oversight, and his 'ad for Mars' - Business Insider

In a recent interview, Musk discussed his thoughts on a self-driving car revolution, government...
Upworthy - Published


SpaceX launches cargo ship to ISS [Video]

SpaceX launches cargo ship to ISS

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches a cargo ship via an already-used Falcon 9 to the International Space Station.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:06Published
Elon Musk Planning Move, Texas After Firade On California's Coronavirus Response [Video]

Elon Musk Planning Move, Texas After Firade On California's Coronavirus Response

Abbott via Facebook TSLA Tesla 594.15 0.65 (0.11 %) Disclaimer Get real-time TSLA charts here " Elon Musk has informed friends that he plans to move to Texas, CNBC reports. The news comes after Musk..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Grimes Shared a Photo of X Æ A-12, and Of Course He’s Learning About Space [Video]

Grimes Shared a Photo of X Æ A-12, and Of Course He’s Learning About Space

In Grimes' words, babies "do have taste."

Credit: Hello Giggles     Duration: 00:55Published