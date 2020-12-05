Global  
 

Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders requested protestors in wake of winter season and COVID-19 scare, to send elderly and children back home who arrived at border areas of Delhi to join protest.

"We request Kisan unions to send elderly and children back home in wake of COVID-19 and cold weather," he said.


