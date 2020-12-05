Wyoming Health Official's Claim: Vaccines Are Russian, Chinese Bio-Weapons Meant To Spread Communism

On Wednesday, Bitcoin shot past $20,000 for the first time. "Some of the biggest investors in the world have been singing Bitcoin's praises in recent weeks," said an author of a bestselling book on cryptocurrencies. Business Insider reports that Bitcoin surged more than 5% to trade around $20,550 as of 09:30 a.m. ET. This breaks its previous record of $19,857 set in late November.
An Atlanta man pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to a scheme to defraud his Fortune 500 employer. The Justice Department announced Monday that Santwon Antionio Davis submitted a fake medical letter claiming he'd contracted COVID-19. According to Business Insider, federal authorities say Davis cost the company more than $100,000 when it closed its Atlanta facility for cleaning. Davis had previously lied to the company about the death of his child to receive company benefits.
President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud. Business Insider reports that Trump's accusations have been disproven over 50 times. President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and will take office January 20. Trump's supporters at the march refused to acknowledge Biden's victory.
Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite athletic and strong, who died," he told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a talk for the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The man developed an unusual heart complication related to the virus that led to his death, Fauci said. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.