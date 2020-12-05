Global  
 

Wyoming Health Official's Claim: Vaccines Are Russian, Chinese Bio-Weapons Meant To Spread Communism

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Igor Shepherd is the Readiness and Countermeasures Program Manager for Wyoming's State Health Department.

And according to Business Insider, he voiced a rather unorthodox opinion at a nearly ninety-minute talk he gave on November 10th.

In it, Shepherd described vaccines as biological weapons and a plot by Russia and China to spread communism worldwide.


