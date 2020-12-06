Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 week ago

Jill Biden Reportedly Backs Debt-free Community College

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Dr. Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's wife and the future first lady, will push for debt-free community college, according to a close source who spoke with Yahoo News.

"We have often talked about community colleges as the unsung heroes," Martha Kanter, an under secretary of education during the administration of former President Barack Obama, told Yahoo News.

While serving as second lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, Biden taught English at Northern Virginia Community College.

Biden plans to return to teaching as first lady, which would make her the only woman in the role's 231-year history to have a full-time job while assuming the duties of the position, according to USA Today.