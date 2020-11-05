Global  
 

Maharashtra CM Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Koshyari pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

They also released a booklet on the life of Ambedkar.

Constitution of India was formed under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar.


