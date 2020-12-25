CM Yogi, Maharashtra Governor pay tribute to Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

Two people died after a gas leakage at an IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj. The incident took place in an Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Phoolpur on December 23.15 employees fell ill following the gas leakage and have been admitted to a hospital. Prayagraj DM informed that the plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously. He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. Watch the full video for more.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23. December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India. CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the occasion.
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. President Kovind and PM Modi paid tributes to Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal were also present. Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to Vajpayee. PM Modi will also release a book in Parliament to honour Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The book is titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume'. Published by LS Secretariat, book focuses on Vajpayee's life, works and notable speeches. The book also has some rare photographs of the parliamentarian from his public life. The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. They also released a booklet on the life of Ambedkar. Constitution of India was formed under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks on its 12th anniversary. He said that India cannot forget the 'wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks'. PM Modi also highlighted that India is fighting terrorism with new policy and process. The PM was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. Earlier, HM Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay tributes to victims of Mumbai terror attacks. Maharashtra CM Thackeray and Guv Koshyari paid respect to victims of the terror attacks. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days. 10 LeT terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. Attacks killed 166 people, including six Americans, and injured more than 300.
A cyclothon was organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Leh on December 22. It was held at 11,500 feet under 'Fit India Campaign'. Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal flagged off the cyclothon. The purpose of the event is to keep jawans fit in the areas where temperature is less than -20 degrees.
The whole world knows Ladakh has become union territory and people of Ladakh have accepted it, said Ladakh BJP president Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on November 14 after Twitter showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. "I welcome the steps taken by the central government, because after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J-K, Twitter should know about the areas and where it is located. Anyone writes anything the decision cannot be changed because whole world knows that Ladakh has become a union territory," Earlier, the government of India has issued notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.
Amid the chilly winters in northern India, Uttar Pradesh is also experiencing cold waves and dense fog. Mercury also dropped in various parts of the state including Noida and Prayagraj. Commuters faced extreme cold waves in Prayagraj while locals in Kanpur experienced slight relief. One of the locals from Kanpur said, "From last few days weather was adverse, today there is some relief."