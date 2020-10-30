Congress workers observe symbolic fast to protest against farm laws in Gandhinagar

Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest against new farm laws, Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08, informed party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera in Delhi on December 06. He said, "Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be demonstrating the same at our party offices. It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi's support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful."
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot levelled serious charges at union ministers. Gehlot repeated his charge that BJP tried to make his government fall. Gehlot said that Congress MLAs felt 'ashamed' after meeting Amit Shah. Tension gripped the Congress government in Rajasthan earlier this year. Then-deputy CM Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot. Pilot & his group of around 18 MLAs had shifted to a resort in NCR. Gehlot's camp had alleged that BJP was trying to engineer defections. Pilot dropped his rebellion after Congress’ central leadership intervened. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM. PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia. He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.
As Gujarat saw rise in COVID-19 cases post Diwali, it has become necessary for the citizens to wear masks and follow basic guidelines to again defeat the virus. With this aim, a tea seller in Vadodara city is distributing free masks with a cup of tea to his customers. Sapan Machi, who runs his tea stall named 'Shree Sainath Tea Center' in Bajwada area, is doing his part to ensure Gujarat gets past what can be called a second wave of coronavirus in the western state. Sapan has so far distributed around 650 masks to his customers, and has pledged to continue this good deed till the virus is eliminated.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress, Hardik Patel said, "He helped my family when I was in jail for the movement I was leading. For 4 decades he was at helm of major political affairs but was never a minister." "His absence will definitely leave a huge void in the lives of Congress people," he added.
As farmers' protest entered day 10 on December 05, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu reached Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support their protest against the new farm laws.
A heated argument reportedly broke out between protesting farmers and Congress workers in Delhi. Cadre of the main Opposition party had set up tents at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Delhi's Burari.
