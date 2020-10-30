Global  
 

Congress workers observe symbolic fast to protest against farm laws in Gandhinagar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s
Congress workers observed a symbolic fast in support of farmers' who are protesting against new farm laws in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on December 06.

The state Congress' working president Hardik Patel was also present.

Earlier, the Congress party has announced to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08.


