Jones delighted as off-colour England beat France

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Jones delighted as off-colour England beat France

Jones delighted as off-colour England beat France

VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH EDDIE JONES AND OWEN FARRELL AFTER ENGLAND WINS THE AUTUMN CUP / STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF ENGLAND'S VICTORY


England 'not underestimating' much-changed France, says Jones

 England head coach Eddie Jones says his side will not underestimate the inexperienced French team they face in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final.
BBC News
Eddie Jones: Ireland will play with a point to prove against England

Eddie Jones: Ireland will play with a point to prove against England

England head coach Eddie Jones believe's Andy Farrell's Ireland side will cometo Twickenham for Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash with "a point to prove".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones' men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales'crown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones hails second half performance

Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones hails second half performance

England rugby coach Eddie Jones and fly half Owen Farrell hold a pressconference after the team beat Italy 34-5 in the Six Nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published

England beat France in dramatic Autumn Nations Cup final

 Owen Farrell finally finds his kicking boots to land a sudden-death penalty to subdue a stand-in France and win the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.
BBC News

England beat second-string France in extra time to win Autumn Nations Cup

 Owen Farrell finally finds his kicking boots to land a sudden-death penalty to subdue a stand-in France and win the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.
BBC News
Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell press conference

Italy 5-34 England: Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell press conference

England rugby coach Eddie Jones and fly half Owen Farrell hold a pressconference after the team beat Italy 34-5 in the Six Nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published

England win Autumn Series Final over France with Farrell's dramatic golden point

England win Autumn Series Final over France with Farrell's dramatic golden point England beat France in the final of the Autumn Series thanks to Owen Farrell's dramatic golden point...
Daily Star - Published

Eddie Jones insists England will not underestimate inexperienced France side

England and France will collide in a giant mismatch of experience in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by News24


England v France: Live updates

England v France: Live updates Eddie Jones' England side welcome France to Twickenham in the final of the Autumn Nations Cup after...
Wales Online - Published


France & England gear up for Autumn Nations Cup final

France & England gear up for Autumn Nations Cup final

England and France will try to finish 2020 on a high note by winning the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:07Published
French rugby team say they will give everything against England at Twickenham

French rugby team say they will give everything against England at Twickenham

France's rugby squad say they will give their all in Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final against England at Twickenham.

Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:31Published
England, France drawn in same pool for women's World Cup

England, France drawn in same pool for women's World Cup

Top-ranked England and France drawn in the same pool for the women's Rugby World Cup, while hosts New Zealand were drawn with Australia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:23Published