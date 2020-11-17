U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:15s - Published 3 minutes ago

The measures are in response to last month's suspension of opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong's parliament.

Reuters sources say up to 14 people in mainland China and Hong Kong will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions.

Sources say the United States is getting ready to slap at least a dozen Chinese officials with a fresh round of sanctions, keeping up pressure on China during President Donald Trump's final weeks in office.

The sources say its a response to Beijing disqualifying elected opposition politicians in Hong Kong last month.

Now up to 14 people will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions, in both mainland China and Hong Kong.

Those affected are set to include members of China's Communist Party, as well as officials from China's parliament.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Last month, four opposition members of Hong Kong's legislator were expelled after China's parliament gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent.

A move that triggered mass resignations by pro-democracy lawmakers.

It also prompted countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Britain to accuse Beijing of further undermining democracy and human rights in the city.

Washington has already sanctioned Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, as well as the current and former police chiefs.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to take a tougher line on China with regards to human rights so his response to the crackdown in Hong Kong could be an early test of that resolve.