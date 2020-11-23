Shakin’ Stevens performs festive hit for William and Kate and transport workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received a rock and roll send-off for theircountry-wide tour by royal train when Shakin’ Stevens performed.

BeforeWilliam and Kate boarded the service, the singer, known for a string of hitsin the 1980s, sang his festive smash-hit single Merry Christmas Everyone forthe couple and a group of transport workers.

The track topped the chartsduring Christmas 1985 and was picked by the royal couple as the song theywanted to hear and during the performance the duchess tapped her foot andswayed to the music.