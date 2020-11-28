CM Kejriwal reiterates AAP's support to farmers at Singhu border

Global  
 

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07.

He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them.

"We support all demands of farmers.

Their issues and demands are valid.

My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning.

At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails.

I was pressurised but didn't permit.

Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since.

I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'.

Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them.

AAP supports Dec 8th's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," CM said to media persons.


