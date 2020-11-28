CM Kejriwal reiterates AAP's support to farmers at Singhu border
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07.
He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them.
"We support all demands of farmers.
Their issues and demands are valid.
My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning.
At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails.
I was pressurised but didn't permit.
Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since.
I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'.
Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them.
AAP supports Dec 8th's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," CM said to media persons.