Akhilesh Yadav put under house arrest, stopped from joining farmer protest|Oneinda News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Akhilesh Yadav put under house arrest, stopped from joining farmer protest|Oneinda News

Akhilesh Yadav put under house arrest, stopped from joining farmer protest|Oneinda News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited the Delhi-Haryana border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the controversial farm laws, and checked arrangements made for them by his government.

The Uttar Pradesh administration today put former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav virtually under house arrest hours before he was to participate in a "Kisan Yatra" in Kannauj district, backing farmers protesting nationwide against the Centre's new agricultural laws.

After American firm Pfizer sought approval from the drug regulator, Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced, has sought government approval for emergency use authorisation of the coronavirus vaccine that it is developing with the University of Oxford and British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia, has died in Mumbai at the age of 34.

