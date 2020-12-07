Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Noida: Man plays flute before a buffalo in protest against the farm laws: Watch| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Noida: Man plays flute before a buffalo in protest against the farm laws: Watch| Oneindia News

Noida: Man plays flute before a buffalo in protest against the farm laws: Watch| Oneindia News

Man plays flute before a buffalo at a protest against the farm laws in UP.

The video has gone viral.

The Bharat bandh or the nationwide strike called by the farmers against the farm laws will begin Tuesday morning and continue till late evening but the "chakka jam" will be between 11am and 3pm.

#FarmerProtest #FarmLaws #farmers


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers detained in UP during anti-farm law protests [Video]

Watch: Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers detained in UP during anti-farm law protests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Akhilesh was detained after he sat on a dharna in Lucknow to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Yadav..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
Watch: Man plays 'been' in front of buffalo during protest against farm laws [Video]

Watch: Man plays 'been' in front of buffalo during protest against farm laws

A man in Noida played a 'been' in front of a buffalo while protesting against three new agricultural laws. Five rounds of meetings between farmers and government have happened but remained..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details [Video]

Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details

A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws. Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:56Published