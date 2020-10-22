Jailed terrorist admits involvement in Manchester Arena bombing for first time

Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi has admitted for the first time his involvementin planning the Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people, a publicinquiry has heard.

Abedi, 23, made the admission in prison last month when hewas visited by two members of the inquiry’s legal team to be interviewed aspart of the probe into the atrocity on May 22 2017.

The brother of suicidebomber Salman Abedi, 22, had pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 22 countsof murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely toendanger life.