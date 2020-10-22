Global  
 

Jailed terrorist admits involvement in Manchester Arena bombing for first time

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi has admitted for the first time his involvementin planning the Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people, a publicinquiry has heard.

Abedi, 23, made the admission in prison last month when hewas visited by two members of the inquiry’s legal team to be interviewed aspart of the probe into the atrocity on May 22 2017.

The brother of suicidebomber Salman Abedi, 22, had pleaded not guilty earlier this year to 22 countsof murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely toendanger life.


Manchester Arena Manchester Arena Event arena in Manchester, England

Manchester Arena bomber's brother Hashem Abedi admits involvement

 Hashem Abedi, who was jailed for murdering the 22 victims, admits his involvement for the first time.
BBC News
Manchester Arena suicide bomber ‘smiling’ just before he detonated device [Video]

Manchester Arena suicide bomber ‘smiling’ just before he detonated device

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi was smiling as he walked to his death and murdered22 people by detonating his home-made backpack bomb, a public inquiry heard.

Jailed terrorist admits involvement in planning Arena attack for the first time, inquiry told

Jailed terrorist admits involvement in planning Arena attack for the first time, inquiry told Hashem Abedi has admitted involvement in planning the Manchester Arena bombing for the first time, an...
Half of police officers required were on duty at time of Manchester Arena bombing

Half of police officers required were on duty at time of Manchester Arena bombing Police were supposed to provide twice as many officers to patrol Manchester Arena as they did on the...
