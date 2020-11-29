‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmer protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the importance of bringing reforms. PM said laws useful for the previous century are a burden for the next century.

PM said earlier reforms were carried out sector-wise but now reforms are carried out in a holistic manner.

PM’s remarks come a day before farmers’ Bharat Bandh call.

Farmers have called for a nationwide strike on December 8.

The shutdown has garnered support from several political parties including Delhi’s AAP government and other Opposition parties.

