‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmer protests

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 07 said that During UPA tenure did exactly what Modi-led govt doing for reforms in farm sector. "Opposition parties have jumped into the issue of new farm laws. During UPA rule, they did exactly what Modi-led government is doing today for reforms in the farm sector. Now that they are losing polls, they take part in any protest for the sake of their existence," said Prasad.
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 07 slammed Congress for 'politicising' farmers' protests and said that in 2019 election manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and will make trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions. "Opposition parties are opposing the Narendra Modi-led government for the sake of opposition, forgetting their own work in the past. In its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and make trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions," said Prasad.
A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws. Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man. Medical services like an ambulance or even weddings vehicles will be allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they will act against anyone found to be forcibly shutting down shops during the bandh. Delhi police PRO said that all arrangements have been made by the police and they will ensure that the common man is not troubled. The Trinamool Congress has said that while they support the cause of the farmers, they will not allow a strike in the states as that goes against the party’s ideology. The Bharat Bandh comes a day before their scheduled talks with government. Watch the full video for all the details,
The arrest of five suspected terrorists in Delhi on December 07 showed how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, while addressing a press conference in national capital on Monday. He said, "Five people were apprehended following an encounter in Delhi today morning. Two of them are from Punjab, three from Kashmir. Their arrest shows how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..
