William and Kate rent a reindeer

During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz.

The royal couple travelled to Holy Trinity First School inBerwick-upon-Tweed where they thanked teachers for their efforts to supportlearning during the coronavirus crisis.

As a treat for the children,Kensington Palace arranged for Rent a Reindeer to bring three animals to theschool.

Headteacher Nicholas Shaw said: “We feel honoured to have been chosenand appreciate they are taking the time to think about teachers and the workthat has been going on in schools.

It has been a challenge during lockdown, alot of new skills have been learned."