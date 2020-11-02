Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William and Kate rent a reindeer

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
William and Kate rent a reindeer

William and Kate rent a reindeer

During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz.

The royal couple travelled to Holy Trinity First School inBerwick-upon-Tweed where they thanked teachers for their efforts to supportlearning during the coronavirus crisis.

As a treat for the children,Kensington Palace arranged for Rent a Reindeer to bring three animals to theschool.

Headteacher Nicholas Shaw said: “We feel honoured to have been chosenand appreciate they are taking the time to think about teachers and the workthat has been going on in schools.

It has been a challenge during lockdown, alot of new skills have been learned."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicholas Shaw


Kensington Palace Kensington Palace

Duchess of Cambridge to announce results of study on early childhood [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge to announce results of study on early childhood

The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to announce the results of her landmarkstudy on early childhood, which has had the largest-ever response to a publicsurvey of its kind. Kate, in a video released on Kensington Palace’s socialmedia accounts, said more than half a million people had taken part in theRoyal Foundation’s “five big questions on the under-fives” research.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
William highlights ‘unique challenge’ facing emergency responders [Video]

William highlights ‘unique challenge’ facing emergency responders

Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke of Cambridge has carried out hisfirst virtual royal duty since his secret battle with coronavirus wasrevealed. William made no mention of his own experience of the disease as hedelivered a pre-recorded video message to open the Fire Fighters Charity’sSpirit of Fire Awards ceremony.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published
William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April' [Video]

William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April'

The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for coronavirus in April, it hasemerged. The Sun newspaper said William continued with his telephone and videoengagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone. Whencontacted on Sunday, Kensington Palace declined to comment but did not denythe report.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published