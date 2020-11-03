Shannon Sharpe: Giants proved they want the NFC East in upset win against Seahawks | UNDISPUTED

The New York Giants pulled off the upset of the week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-12.

After their 4th straight win, the 5-and-7 Giants will now be in 1st place in the NFC East.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what contributed to the Giants win, and why the Seahawks should be concerned for the rest of the season.