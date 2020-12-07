Nick Wright reacts to Carson Wentz benched in Eagles loss to Packers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and maybe the biggest storyline out of it was the long-anticipated Philly quarterback change.

Carson Wentz was benched in the 3rd quarter after completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes and getting sacked 4 times.

Hear what Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and crew had to say about Wentz getting benched.