Nick Wright reacts to Carson Wentz benched in Eagles loss to Packers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:12s - Published
The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and maybe the biggest storyline out of it was the long-anticipated Philly quarterback change.

Carson Wentz was benched in the 3rd quarter after completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes and getting sacked 4 times.

Hear what Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and crew had to say about Wentz getting benched.


