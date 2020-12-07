Busting A Move For The Gold: 2024 Olympics To Feature Breakdancing

The International Olympic Committee has given the go-ahead for a number of new sports to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

According to CNN, one notable newcomer will be breakdancing.

It will be the first DanceSport event to appear at an Olympic Games, having been staged at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires two years ago.

The IOC executive board also announced that skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing will be featured in Paris, too.

Those three events were due to debut at the postponed Tokyo Games.

Today is a historic occasion, not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world.

Shawn Tay President, World DanceSport Federation