Ohio County Food Pantry Delivers Free Food Boxes to Veterans

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
The Ohio County Food Pantry gave out free boxes of food to more than 50 veterans in honor of the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

And to honor our local heroes on this day --- the ohio county food pantry handing out -- free boxes of food to veterans in the community.

44news reporter jake thomas was there.

Frozen chicken, non-perishable foods, and even some sweets were thrown into the food boxes given out to veterans on monday at the ohio county food pantry cars filled with veterans lined the building to get these free boxes and the 8 volunteers inside were happy to help out local veterans during a difficult time.?the majority of the veterans that have been here already today are elderly.

With covid, that makes it even more dangerous, so wee thrilled that they can just drive by.

It just a small way to say thank you for your service and all that youe done for us to our veterans here in the county.

And i spoke with a veteran in line today, and he told me how thankful he was for this free food during the holiday season it very well needed here.

I appreciate it, everything theye done for the veterans around here.

This food bank has helped a lot of people in this county.

Theye gone all out for showing their respect for veterans.

I really appreciate it?

The drive thru food pickup was open until 2:00 pm on tuesday and it saw more than 50 veterans come through the line and pickup a free food box and the this drive thru food pickup wasn the only way the ohio county food pantry was honoring veterans today?we had the kentucky state police come by, and they picked up thirty of the boxes and bags, and the police are actually delivering those to our world war ii veterans and some of the veterans that we know are disabled and unable to get out?

The food pantry says theye gladly taking food donations as the holidays approach.

Reporting in ohio




