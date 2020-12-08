WWII plane in Eugene used to remember Pearl Harbor

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 minutes ago

Marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on pearl harbor.

The morning of december 7th, 1941 japanese fighter planes attacked the u.s. naval base in honolulu hawaii.

The japanese destroyed or damaged nearly 20 american naval vessels and more than 300 planes.

The day after the attack president franklin d.

Roosevelt asked congress to declare war on japan.

More than 2,400 americans died and another 1,000 people were hurt.

The city of eugene has a little bit of world war two history right in our backyard.

Tucked away near the eugene airport is a plane that saw action during the war.

The p-b-y plane was responsible for sinking a german u- boat off the coast of iceland.

The plane was recently used in celebrations commemorating the end of world war 2.

It even took off from the water at pearl harbor as part of one of those celebrations.

Coy pfaff / executive director soaring by the sea foundation "we're a foundation for historic aircraft, this is the aircraft we have right now, and in the future we might get one or two more.

Our mission is to educate the public about the history of this aircraft and the people that flew them, and to keep that history alive and flying."

