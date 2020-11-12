Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on December 07 said that Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij infected with COVID-19 after vaccinated to gain fame and now explaining about doses and duration. "People of India should not be made Guinea pigs. Haryana's Minister Vij sahab got himself vaccinated to gain fame and later got infected with COVID. He is now explaining about doses and duration," said Singh.
BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would not have able t o govern the state even if he had become Chief Minister. Uma Bharti said that Lalu’s company would have run the show and Tejashwi would have lost control. ‘Tejashwi is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state. Lalu would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj,’ Bharti said. She added that Tejashwi would have faced a situation akin to what Digvijaya Singh did to the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Tejashwi Yadav led RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar but failed to reach majority mark in the state. NDA won 125 seats in the state with BJP winning 74 seats alone, while JDU won 43 seats. Congress, which fought polls in alliance with Tejashwi led RJD managed to win only 19 seats in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.
In the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi came forward in support of the farm laws. They are hopeful that new reforms will be beneficial for them. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are demonstrating against the new farm laws passed by the central government.
A delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 07 to lend support to the farm laws. Farmers' unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, demanding roll back of 3 farm laws.
The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine. However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.
The Serum Institute of India (SSI) has sought emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country. SII applied to DCGI, citing unmet..
Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country from the Drugs Controller General of India. This is the first such..