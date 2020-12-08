Iowa wrestling legend Dab Gable receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

It is the highest civilian honor.

Always looking for part?

"*time staff./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Honor is the nation's highest civilian honor given to those who have made important contributions from everything from national security to sports.

Today ?

"* one of iowa's own received this prestigious honor.

The uynited states is proud to honor danny mac gable for his remarkable contributions to the sports world and to our great american story.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(k dan gable was a three?

"*time all?

"*american winning two national championships and was a gold medalist at the 1972 olympic games.

As a coach at the university of iowa ?

"* he led the hawkeyes to 21 big ten championships and 15