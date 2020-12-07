AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest, police denies all allegation|Oneindia News

Global  
 

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under a virtual house arrest since he returned after visiting the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Monday.

AAP sources have alleged Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest-like conditions since Monday after he returned from Singhu border where he met the farmer leaders.

In a tweet, AAP has said, "BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday.

No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence." All meetings of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been cancelled.

The Delhi Police has, however, denied any claims that CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest.
