Bad Bunny makes history with first all-spanish No.1 album on ‘Billboard’

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s
Bad Bunny makes history with first all-spanish No.1 album on ‘Billboard’

Bad Bunny makes history with first all-spanish No.1 album on ‘Billboard

Bad Bunny’s latest album, ‘El Último Tour del Mundo,’ is No.

1 on the ‘Billboard’ 200 chart this week.


