Bharat Bandh: Trains blocked, bike rally in Ranchi, Cong protests in Bengaluru

Many places in the country were shut with some protesters blocking trains in few states as part of the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers.

Farmers were heard shouting slogans against the farm laws and demanding their withdrawal.

Congress party leaders in Bengaluru also protested with black flags and raised slogans to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

In Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, some protesters blocked trains with banners expressing support to the farmers.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Bike rally organised in support of Bharat Bandh in Ranchi [Video]

Bike rally organised in support of Bharat Bandh in Ranchi

Bike rally was organised in Ranchi to support Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions. Protestors raised slogans to support nationwide strike. Several political parties including CM Soren-led JMM have extended support to Bharat Bandh on December 8.

RJD, Congress organise march in Ranchi in support of protesting farmers

 As the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws entered the 11th day on Sunday, several political parties in Jharkhand organised marches and demonstrations..
Congress leaders protest in support of 'Bharat Bandh' in Bengaluru [Video]

Congress leaders protest in support of 'Bharat Bandh' in Bengaluru

Congress leaders staged protest in Bengaluru in support of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on December 08. The protest was organised in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. They raised slogans against the Central government and also showed black flags. Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others were present in the protest. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.

Karnataka resident doctors hold symbolic protest [Video]

Karnataka resident doctors hold symbolic protest

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors staged a protest in medical college campus in Bengaluru demanding government to fulfil their demands including clarity on their internship and COVID allowance. "We started our internship before COVID. It has been over 9 months. We don't know when our internships will be over or when we'll receive completion letter or COVID allowance. Final exams are around the corner and we've no assurance about our future," said a protestor.

Groups come out in support of 'Bharat Bandh' [Video]

Groups come out in support of 'Bharat Bandh'

Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08 against Centre's farm laws. Several groups came in support of 'bandh' across the country. Agitation has entered 13th day at Singhu border. Police personnel also deployed at border area to maintain law and order. Left political parties staged protest in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, in support of the 'Bharat Bandh'. In Patna, shops remained closed in wake of 'bandh'. Left political parties and farmer unions also demonstrated in Kolkata. They staged protest on railway tracks at Jadabpur Railway Station in Kolkata. Several political parties including Congress have extended support to the bandh.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: WB Governor pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar [Video]

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: WB Governor pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kolkata on December 06 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. While speaking to media persons, Dhankhar said, "As constitutional head of West Bengal, I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution. It (the state) is distancing itself from the rule of law. The soul of Dr BR Ambedkar is under attacked."

Bharat Bandh: Farmer unions, left political parties stop trains in Bhubaneswar [Video]

Bharat Bandh: Farmer unions, left political parties stop trains in Bhubaneswar

In view of 'Bharat Bandh', Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions staged protest at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on December 08. They stopped trains at railway station to demonstrate 'bandh'. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.

ANM workers in Bhubaneswar protest demanding regularisation of jobs [Video]

ANM workers in Bhubaneswar protest demanding regularisation of jobs

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) staff staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on December 04. They are demanding regularisation of their jobs. The protestors held banners and placards to showcase their grievances.

Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates [Video]

Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called..

