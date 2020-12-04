Bharat Bandh: Trains blocked, bike rally in Ranchi, Cong protests in Bengaluru

Many places in the country were shut with some protesters blocking trains in few states as part of the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers.

Farmers were heard shouting slogans against the farm laws and demanding their withdrawal.

Congress party leaders in Bengaluru also protested with black flags and raised slogans to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

In Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, some protesters blocked trains with banners expressing support to the farmers.

