Bharat Bandh: Trains blocked, bike rally in Ranchi, Cong protests in Bengaluru

Bike rally was organised in Ranchi to support Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions. Protestors raised slogans to support nationwide strike. Several political parties including CM Soren-led JMM have extended support to Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Congress leaders staged protest in Bengaluru in support of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on December 08. The protest was organised in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. They raised slogans against the Central government and also showed black flags. Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others were present in the protest. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors staged a protest in medical college campus in Bengaluru demanding government to fulfil their demands including clarity on their internship and COVID allowance. "We started our internship before COVID. It has been over 9 months. We don't know when our internships will be over or when we'll receive completion letter or COVID allowance. Final exams are around the corner and we've no assurance about our future," said a protestor.
Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08 against Centre's farm laws. Several groups came in support of 'bandh' across the country. Agitation has entered 13th day at Singhu border. Police personnel also deployed at border area to maintain law and order. Left political parties staged protest in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, in support of the 'Bharat Bandh'. In Patna, shops remained closed in wake of 'bandh'. Left political parties and farmer unions also demonstrated in Kolkata. They staged protest on railway tracks at Jadabpur Railway Station in Kolkata. Several political parties including Congress have extended support to the bandh.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kolkata on December 06 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. While speaking to media persons, Dhankhar said, "As constitutional head of West Bengal, I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution. It (the state) is distancing itself from the rule of law. The soul of Dr BR Ambedkar is under attacked."
In view of 'Bharat Bandh', Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions staged protest at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on December 08. They stopped trains at railway station to demonstrate 'bandh'. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.
Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) staff staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on December 04. They are demanding regularisation of their jobs. The protestors held banners and placards to showcase their grievances.