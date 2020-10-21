'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on December 8 showed his confidence on country's comeback in economy by saying that India economy will not only bounce back, but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration. "The Indian economy will not only bounce back, but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration. India can and India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy," he said. Ambani participated and shared his views on the 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event this year is held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on December 8 confirmed that its telecommunications company Jio will roll out 5G network in the country in second half of 2021. He also emphasized that the 5G network will be power by indigenous network, hardware and technology components. "Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your (PM Modi) inspiring vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
Qualcomm Technologies and Reliance Jio on October 21 announced they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone speed on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. Qualcomm and Jio along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation today announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN. This work is intended to fast track the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. This achievement not only supports Jio's 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. Speaking about the initiative Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc. Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India. The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India. The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India. As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.
Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should himself go and meet the farmers. He added that this is not a political movement and that it is the responsibility of every person to stand by the farmers. Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ‘award wapsi’ bogey and said that they have never actually returned any award and do it only for publicity. Watch the full video for all the details.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday with Sensex down by 282.75 points and Nifty down by 81.10 points. At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 282.75 points or 0.64 per cent at 43,897.30. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,857.15, at 9:16 am, down by 81.10 points or 0.63 per cent. Reliance share opened at 1,987.20 and recorded 2010 as high of the day till 9.40.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended virtual inaugural ceremony of 'India Mobile Congress 2020' on December 08. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city, a student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom. Due to technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently. Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste and create a circular economy?" He further said, "We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class...
