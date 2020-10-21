Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:28s - Published
'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine

Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, spoke on economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress 2020, he said that the Indian economy won't just bounce back, but accelerate at an 'unprecedented' pace.

He added that India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy, which was one of the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election in 2019.

Ambani also revealed Jio's 5G plans, saying that as per the government's 'atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the company will use indigenous tech to pioneer 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani Chairman of Reliance Industries

India will prove cynics wrong by becoming $5 trillion economy: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

India will prove cynics wrong by becoming $5 trillion economy: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on December 8 showed his confidence on country's comeback in economy by saying that India economy will not only bounce back, but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration. "The Indian economy will not only bounce back, but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration. India can and India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy," he said. Ambani participated and shared his views on the 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event this year is held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Jio to roll out 5G network in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Jio to roll out 5G network in second half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on December 8 confirmed that its telecommunications company Jio will roll out 5G network in the country in second half of 2021. He also emphasized that the 5G network will be power by indigenous network, hardware and technology components. "Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your (PM Modi) inspiring vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Jio Jio Indian telecommunications company

Jio, Qualcomm align efforts on 5G, achieve over 1Gbps speed in trials in US [Video]

Jio, Qualcomm align efforts on 5G, achieve over 1Gbps speed in trials in US

Qualcomm Technologies and Reliance Jio on October 21 announced they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone speed on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. Qualcomm and Jio along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation today announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN. This work is intended to fast track the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. This achievement not only supports Jio's 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. Speaking about the initiative Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about lighting lamp during corona crisis makes record

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on April 5 is the top political tweet retweeted in India.
DNA
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi [Video]

Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc. Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India. The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India. The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India. As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:54Published
‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group [Video]

‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group

Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should himself go and meet the farmers. He added that this is not a political movement and that it is the responsibility of every person to stand by the farmers. Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ‘award wapsi’ bogey and said that they have never actually returned any award and do it only for publicity. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Reddit’s top post of 2020 was a Rick Astley photo, posted by Rick Astley

 Image: RCA

Reddit shared today that its most upvoted post of 2020 was a picture from 1989 posted by Rick Astley, the living meme himself. Reddit’s..
The Verge

Assistant secretary of health on government's plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

 Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the federal government plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to..
CBS News
Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated [Video]

Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated

A 98-year-old man from Bristol, England became among the first people to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries Indian multinational conglomerate company

Opening Bell: Sensex down by over 250 points [Video]

Opening Bell: Sensex down by over 250 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday with Sensex down by 282.75 points and Nifty down by 81.10 points. At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 282.75 points or 0.64 per cent at 43,897.30. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,857.15, at 9:16 am, down by 81.10 points or 0.63 per cent. Reliance share opened at 1,987.20 and recorded 2010 as high of the day till 9.40.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

India Mobile Congress India Mobile Congress

Need to work together to ensure timely roll-out of 5G: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress [Video]

Need to work together to ensure timely roll-out of 5G: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended virtual inaugural ceremony of 'India Mobile Congress 2020' on December 08. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city, a student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom. Due to technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently. Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste and create a circular economy?" He further said, "We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. IMC 2020 is being organised by the..
IndiaTimes

Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Mobile Congress on Tuesday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country's telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress, on Tuesday, the..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Mukesh Ambani का बड़ा ऐलान, 2021 के मध्य तक 5G लॉन्च करेगा Reliance Jio [Video]

Mukesh Ambani का बड़ा ऐलान, 2021 के मध्य तक 5G लॉन्च करेगा Reliance Jio

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के चेयरमैन ने कहा कि आज दुनिया में भारत सबसे बेहतर तरीके..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published
Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply [Video]

Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply

With a vaccine for Covid-19 believed to be around the corner, preparations are underway in India to ensure speedy distribution. GMR, which owns and operates the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published
Covid stimulus & relief for middle class: FM Nirmala on measures #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid stimulus & relief for middle class: FM Nirmala on measures #HTLS2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:23Published