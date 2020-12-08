Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:48s - Published 3 weeks ago

Hunt for Missing British Hiker Canceled as Blizzard Hits Mountains (@estherandan/Newsflash)

PYRENEES, Spain — The search for British hiker Esther Dingley, who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees, has been canceled due to snowstorms.Search parties in both France and Spain have looked for Dingley, who last communicated with her partner Nov.

25.

She was last seen on Nov.

22.Dingley is 5.5 feet, 132 pounds, blonde with brown eyes.The search party was expanded from the Pico Salvaguardia, in the northern Spanish region of Aragon, where she was last reported, to nearby valleys, as seen in a video provided by the Spanish Civil Guard.“There will be an evaluation day-by-day to know if the search party can be done,” according to a Spanish Civil Guard spokeswoman.

“The snow is covering the areas, and it is therefore more confusing and difficult.” (@estherandan/Newsflash)