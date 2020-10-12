Coronavirus restrictions to be eased for majority of Scots

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will all exit Level 4 restrictions on Friday. The First Minister of Scotland gave the welcome update while addressing the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland’s first Covid-19 jabs have taken place in Edinburgh, with those whowill be vaccinating others receiving their initial dose. Andrew Mencnarowski,a clinical lead at NHS Lothian, was among the first to be vaccinated atWestern General Hospital.
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of the UK, theiractions were criticised by Wales's health minister. Vaughan Gething said hewould prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary visits” as Covid casescontinue to rise. He said he was not “particularly bothered or interested”when asked by the BBC if he thought the couple should still travel to Wales.But he said their national tour by royal train should not be used by people asan “excuse” to say they are “confused” about coronavirus rules. Mr Gethingechoed the sentiment of Scotland’s First Nicola Sturgeon, who suggested theduke and duchess had travelled to Edinburgh on Monday despite their officebeing made aware of restrictions.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic.
Scotland is close to hitting a measure that will show coronavirus is backunder control in the country, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister hasconfirmed the toughest Level 4 lockdown restrictions – currently in place in11 local authority areas – will end this week. It comes ahead of a review ofcoronavirus measures on Tuesday.
Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the FirstMinister has said she hopes another ballot could be held in the early part ofthe next term of the Scottish Parliament. The question is set to dominate nextMay’s Holyrood elections, with Ms Sturgeon’s party using the campaign to stepup its demands for another referendum. Recent opinion polls have suggestedthat a majority of Scots now support the country becoming independent. And MsSturgeon, addressing the SNP annual conference, told party activists that “thepeople of Scotland have the right to choose their future”. She stated:“Scotland is now a nation on the brink of making history. “Independence is inclear sight – and if we show unity of purpose, humility and hard work, I havenever been so certain that we will deliver it.”
Three council areas – Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – will move into Level3 of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon hassaid. The First Minister announced the decision to MSPs in the ScottishParliament as she gave an update on coronavirus measures.
Miners who were convicted during the 1980s strikes will receive a formalpardon. Those convicted of breach of the peace and similar crimes will havethe offences forgiven under a Bill which will be presented to the ScottishParliament.
A “concrete” plan for gatherings to take place at Christmas could be revealedas early as next week, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Nicola Sturgeontold MSPs on Thursday that the chief medical officers of all four UK nationshave been asked to compile a proposal for how the easing of some restrictionswould work.
A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs. The Level 4 rules will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms. The council areas in Scotland moving to Level 4 are the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian. Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were intended to be "short and sharp" and have an impact ahead of Christmas. She added that the Level 4 restrictions will be in place for three weeks and will be lifted on December 11.