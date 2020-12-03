WCBI NEWS at SIX- 12/05/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 day ago

The state department of health is reporting 1,942 new cases along with 33 new deaths.

1,068 people are in mississippi hospitals with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. ??

276 of those patients are in i.c.u.

In our area, lee county has the most new cases with 69.

Pontotoc has 66, oktibbeha and monroe are both reporting 30 new cases each.

Lowndes and itawamba both have 28.

We haven't heard from the governor since tuesday's briefing.

That was the day before cases started reaching above 2-thousand .

Courtney ann jackson sat down with him to talk about where things stand.

"i go to bed wondering about the numbers.

And i wake up wondering about the numbers."

Governor tate reeves has faced criticism for not taking more steps to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

He's repeatedly said he doesn't believe any one thing is the answer or silver bullet.

So, i asked- is there a combination of things that we aren't doing that we could?

" i don't think that there is any combination of things that reduces the spread of the virus to a level that most of us would consider as acceptable.

The fact is we've got a try to get the vast majority of people to participate in the things that we know that works."

"at any point over the course of the maybe last week as we've seen hospitalizations where they are, the cases where they are, have you looked at the data and said somethings just not working?"

"when you ask the question is it not working, it's certainly not working to be extent that any of us would like for it to which would drop the case numbers down to zero but i do think it's working compared to what the numbers otherwise would be if we didn't do these little things and we didn't have significant participation."

As for more statewide orders- he says he doesn't think you'll ever convince everyone to avoid all social gathering doesn't think it's a realistic ask for long periods of time.

"we got to make sure that anything we do that we do it in such a way that people can adhere to it.

Because when you ask people to do something that they don't think it's realistic and when you ask people to do something that they just can't comply with, or maybe they quit complying with everything and i think we've got a guard against that."

Reeves says it's a constant battle to figure out what's the right thing to do.

" exceptionally challenging year.i feel like i've probably aged 25 years in the last 25 weeks dealing with some exceptionally difficult decisions but not only have i ever dealt with b reeves says he will take the covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is available.

Vice president mike pence says once a vaccine gets emergency federal approval, vaccinations could start within 48 hours.

Governor reeves said the swift development of vaccines that could be ready for the public by the end of this year is due to "operation warp speed".

Reeves encourages mississippi residents to take the vaccine to help stop the virus.

"when the vaccine becomes available think very strongly about taking the vaccine, we're going to look at the data of the vaccine but i have every intention of taking it and i hope the vast majority of mississippians will, bebecause the sooner we get a large number of our fellow mississippians to take the vaccine the sooner we can get this behind us."

It is believed that front line health care workers will get the first round of vaccines, followed by other high risk groups.

Temperatures will remain cool for the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Aside from a sprinkle or two on sunday, most of the upcoming week will be dry.

Saturday night: we're expecting a few passing clouds before midnight with fog developing early sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall to near freezing in many locations with a light and variable wind.

Sunday: morning fog could linger in many locations through 9 am and skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day.

A quick afternoon shower is possible in the golden triangle and points south, but most of us won't see rain.

Highs will be in the mid 50s with a light and variable wind.

Monday-thursday: in general, most of next week looks pretty nice.

Skies will remain mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Ackerman and starkville police have arrested 6 people in connection with auto burglaries expanding into webster, oktibbeha, and choctaw counties.

Starkville police department arrested quavantae lucious and dontavious lucious.

??

They have each been charged with six counts of auto burglary.??

Suspects made off 12 to 15 guns along with credit cards, tools and other valuables.

Some of those items have been recovered.

If you have any stolen items or information on the burglaries,officer s ask you report them to their department.??

An annual tupelo fundraising event moved outside this weekend in order for local artists and craftsmen to feel safe during the pandemic.

??

Wcbi's chad groening has more.

Tupelo's link center has been putting on a holiday market for many years.

But this is the first time it has been held outdoors.

It gives local artisans, and craftsmen the chance to show off their wares.

Julia monts was the event coordinator.

"because of the pandemic there haven't really been a lot of markets.

You know unfortunately celebration village wasn't able to happen this year in different markets and shopping hasn't been as popular so we're really excited for the opportunity to give some of the these craftspeople and artists an opportunity to sell when they might not have had the opportunity almost all year so it's a great way to do it outside and safe."

Tupelo artist christy stewart says the link center holiday market is the first event where she has felt comfortable participating.

"i specifically rely on shows to do my business.

Shows are my real money maker.

And i mean we've had so may restrictions we haven't been able to shows.

A lot of them have been cancelled.

But yes this is one of the first ones that i've actually felt safe participating in."

And if you wanted something warm to wear jolie reid of tupelo was on hand to get rid of the large inventory of crafts she has made during the pandemic.

"there's nothing else to do so i have sat home and crocheted and crocheted and crocheted.

I'm just glad to be out in sunshine and actually get to see some people from a safe distance and visit today."

Taki moore and his wife own the ragged doll company.

He says their dolls are very unique.

"they're all hand made hand sewn, had stitched.

A lot of the items that are used are from thrift stores so this is something very unique.

This is something you won't find elsewhere."

And something else that are unique that you can't find elsewhere are these pieces of jewelry from the north mississippi gem and mineral society.

"we collect.

We go on field trips.

We have workshops where we make jewelry with metal and stones.

We actually rent a room here at the link center where we have our equipment.

And what would a holiday market be without food.

Brian burgett owns the mobile chef.

"it's great to come out and get your name out especially with everything going on the world today you know with the pandemic and everything.

But food trucks are coming back very popular right now they're picking back up curbside people don't want to dine in and come out and support food trucks."

Chad groening wcbi news tupelo.

The link center will use money raised at the holiday market to help pay for programs housed in the building.

You see them every year, the salvation army bell ringers are at local stores with a new way of bringing in donations.

??

Due to covid-19, volunteers are wearing masks and are instructed not to handle any money.

??

Folks are encouraged to help this holiday season and donate if they can.

The salvation army says with a pandemic this year, it's important the organization reaches their goal of donations.

" we're still taking volunteers at the moment we have about 4 kettles daily right now some days we have more volunteers than others so we add some at extra places that we have.

Right now we're doing okay, but we could do a whole lot better."

Volunteers encourage ask the public to wear a mask while donating.

Volunteers encourage ask the public to wear a mask while donating.

President-elect joe biden is urging congress to fast- track a coronavirus relief package..with the understanding that even more aid will be needed next month.

??

We'll have that story after the break.

President-elect joe biden is urging congress to fast- track a coronavirus relief package..with the understanding that even more aid will be needed next month.

Mr. biden acknowledged that friday's november jobs report was bleak with just 245- thousand new positions added last month.

??

Nikole killion is in wilmington, delaware.

??

Pkg: we are in a crisis.

As friday's jobs report revealed more signs of a slowing economy... president-elect joe biden said there's no time to lose and urged president trump and congress to reach a deal on another stimulus.

President-elect "this situation is urgent.

If we don't act now the future will be very bleak.

Americans need help and they need it now."

The president- elect expressed confidence he could get republicans to "go big" on additional economic measures once he takes office.

But he expressed concern over the administration's plans to distribute a covid vaccine -- there is no detailed plan that we have seen anyway as to how you get the vaccine out of a container into an injection syringe into somebody's arm.

And it's going be very difficult for that to be done and it's very expensive.

While mister biden said he would be willing to get a vaccine... he said he would not require it for all americans.

, i don't think it should be mandatory, i wouldn't demand to be mandatory but i would do everything in my power.

Just like i don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.

He also acknowledged the pandemic would likely impact his inauguration next month -- including the possiblity of scaling back the inaugural parade -- i think you're going to see something that's closer to what the convention was like than a typical inauguration.

First and foremost, my objective is to keep america safe.

Last night... the president-elect announced more senior staff to his inaugural committee.

And he is facing more pressure to diversify his cabinet.

The president- elect would not commit to naming a person of color to top positions like defense or attorney general.

But he did promise when all of his picks are announced, he'll have the single most diverse cabinet that's ever existed.

Nikole killion, cbs news, wilmington delaware.

To get the latest forecast anytime, download the wcbi news app or visit our website at wcbi.com/weather.

Temperatures will remain cool for the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Aside from a sprinkle or two on sunday, most of the upcoming week will be dry.

Saturday night: we're expecting a few passing clouds before midnight with fog developing early sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall to near freezing in many locations with a light and variable wind.

Sunday: morning fog could linger in many locations through 9 am and skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day.

A quick afternoon shower is possible in the golden triangle and points south, but most of us won't see rain.

Highs will be in the mid 50s with a light and variable wind.

Monday-thursday: in general, most of next week looks pretty nice.

Skies will remain mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s with freezes possible tuesday day two of high school football state championships down in jackson...your full recap of today's games is next in sports when hearing about the louisville wildcats it's fair to say that the words state and champions come to mind the powercats this season were able to punch the team's ticket to the 4a state title game in jackson this season, with a chance to hit a milestone...a tenth state championship victory let's get to the action in jackson...can louisville pull off the team's biggest win of the season... poplarville starting things off by saying not so fast...1st quarter and 4 to go... -- avon jarvis punches it in...and the hornets have a 7-nothing lead second quarter...12 to go -- qb jace hudspeth with the qb sneak finds the endzone and louisville is officially on the boardm, game knotted up at 7 wildcats trailed at the half...jump to the fourth trailing 14-7 -- 4th and 7...powercats able to keep the drive alive...hudspeth connects with jarvis rush for the huge first down later in the drive, wildcats cap it off -- hudspeth finds rush for a 15 yard touchdown....the score makes it a one-point game, 14- 13 hornets with the lead this is state....go big or go home... -- wildcats go for two...jykevious goss gets it!

Louisville goes up 15-14... it's the holiday season time to put a bow on it... -- poplarville's nate anderson heaves it....picked off by louisville's josh nunn.... that'll do it...louisville holds off poplarville to become the 2020 4a state champions...the 10th ever in school history... here's reaction from the wildcats after the game rush: "we were in the huddle, coach had said you can go up and make a play and i said i got ya coach.

I knew they were fighting and chewing all game so i knew i had to come up big like i did for the team."

Cooper: "i just have to give all glory to god.

He helped us throughout the whole process, throughout the whole season.

I just want to give him all the glory because without him we wouldn?t be here right now."

Shorter: "i just believed in our kids.

Our kids told me at halftime coach we got your back.

So i believed in them.

That's the reason i kept my offense on the field.

It takes a lot of guts for them to go for two right then and sometimes as a coach you can just feel it."

The fun continues...calhou n city back in the title game for the first time since 2016 taking on taylorsville 1st quarter....taylors ville ahead 7-0....ty keyes adds on with the qb draw for 6...13-0 taylorsville wildcats driving....jackson lee hits adam figuerora for a 1st down but the drive stalls taylorsville takes over at the 3...jeffery pittman gets the carry...breaks a tackle and is gone from there!!

97 yard td run for from there!!

97 yard td run for the tartars...21-0 taylorsville the wildcats were unable to pull off a second half comeback calhoun city falls in the 2a title game, 42-0 the oxford chargers with a chance to earn back-to-back 6a state titles for the first time in school history however, the chargers faced a very tough opponent going up against the oak grove warriors the two would be tied up at the break 14-all...and that trend continuing on into the second half tied once again at 21 oak grove ended it with a completed two-point conversion 29-28 against the 6a defending state champs oxford head coach chris cutcliffe spoke with us after the loss... cutcliffe: "i'm proud of them.

I told them before the game.

I thought we played without any kind of pressure.

There's no reason to have pressure because whatever happens out here doesn't change how any of us feel about them or how they feel about each other and what they accomplished.

They know that.

So proud of them."

We're going to take a quick break but when we come back maddie will have a final look at weather.

Stay with us you're watching wcbi news at 6.