WCBI News at Six 12/21/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago

Good evening good evening everyone... columbus police continue to look for two accused gunman, who could have a connection to a macon incident.

The shooting happened sunday afternoon in the 900 block of 17th street north.

Police chief fred shelton says two people were shot.

One of those victims was driven to the hospital.

The car that person was in was also shot up.

Two people are wanted in connection with the melee.

Law enforcement sources tell wcbi christopher glenn and devonte roby are wanted in connection with the shooting.

Both men are facing four counts each of aggravated assault by macon police.

If you know where they are tonight or have any information the shooting call golden triangle crime stoppers.

Alcorn county's alcorn county's tax collector is charged with embezzlement, allegedly taking money from recycling unused vehicle license plates.

Larry ross was turned himself in after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement and one count of making a fraudulent statement.

State auditor shad white says a demand letter was also given to ross showing that he owes the county more than 69 thousand dollars.

In addition to the alleged recycling scheme, investigators also accuse ross of taking cash from fees collected by his office.

Auditors believe ross created and signed fraudulent bills of sale as tax collector.

White also says ross is responsible for nearly 50 thousand dollars in losses to the county by waiving late penalties associated with the licensing and registration of vehicles.

Bond for ross was set at ten thousand dollars.

If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison.

More than 195 thousand mississippians have tested positive for covid-19.

The state department of health is reporting one thousand 167 new covid-19 cases, today, and two deaths.

Right now, the rolling seven-day average of cases in mississippi is two thousand 23.

There is a nine point five percent hospitalization rate.

Locally, lee county has the most new cases today with 41.

Lowndes has 34, union has 29, pontotoc has 26, and lafayette has 19.

A golden triangle sheriff says mississippi jails are working hard to prevent the spread of covid-19 among inmates.

Clay county sheriff eddie scott says his jail is following strict "cdc" and mississippi department of correction procedures.

The new policy mandates that all booked incoming inmates must be screened and then quaranteed before allowed around the general population.

Outgoing and sentenced inmates scheduled for transfer to state prisons must quarantine and be tested before their transfer.

Any inmate scheduled for transfer to state prision who tests positive remains in the county jail until they test negative.

Scott says while the department has had to make many major adjustments in housing inmates---violent offeders are not being left on the street.

We tell our deputies for example out there if it's something that you can write a ticket for fine---write a ticket and give them a summons to come to court instead of bringing them in to jail and potentially you know bringing covid in here..but we don't want criminals to think the jail is closed because thats not the case if an inmate in an individual out there we daling with got to come to jail they coming to jail scott says since january six inmates have tested positive for covid- 19.

Alabama governor kay ivey receives the covid-19 vaccine today at a montgomery hospital.

Alabama state health officer dr. scott harris and state chief medical officer dr. mary mcintyre also received the vaccine and appear with the governor.

Their vaccinations come as the alabama department of public health said monday that it was expecting to receive 84,300 doses of the moderna vaccine, starting monday and arriving at facilities in the state over the next couple of days.

But i can tell you what, i'm not trying to step ahead of the line, i'm trying to say to the alabamians, you can have confidence in this vaccine and its effectiveness, and i want to prove that by showing you that i'm willing to take it.

So is dr. harris and so is dr. mcentire."

Health care workers across the state began receiving pfizer's version of a vaccine last week.

Top with legislators recently ending their session in october they will be returning to the capitol on january 5th.

Covid-19 ended earlier than normal.

The seating assignments for legisative officials had been changed along with new virtual protocols.

The capitol will still require temperature checks, masks , and spaced out seating.

Also, those who choose not to participate inside the capitol can listen-in virtually.

"i have mixed feelings.

We had a conversation as a group of senators with lieutenant governor hoseman about maybe two or three weeks ago and he mentioned that it would be a good idea for us to consider maybe reporting the first week and the recessing until march the 1st!"

"i am looking forward to going down and representing the people of house district 41 and the folks of mississippi."

The same protocols will be in place separation throughout the capitol, wearing mask, and online participation for legislators.

First look stinger summary: quiet and dry weather will hold through wednesday morning.

Rain is expected to develop wednesday afternoon continuing into early thursday morning.

Mild air over the next 2 days will be replaced by much colder air for christmas eve and christmas day.

Dreaming of a white christmas?

Keep on dreaming, it's not going to happen this year.

Christmas outlook monday night: clear and quiet.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

Tuesday: sunny skies.

Seasonably mild highs around 60.

Winds se 2-7 mph.

Tuesday night: mostly clear.

Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday: becoming breezy with increasing clouds.

Highs in the low 60s.

Afternoon and evening rain will develop.

As we get closer to christmas, airports are seeing the most travelers since the pandemic began.

Folks are booking flights to visit family...but the risk of the coronavirus remains in the air.

Our stephanie poole explains how the volume of passengers has grown over the weekend.

She joins us in the studio with more.

The golden triangle regional airport is taking all the necessary steps to keep everyone safe.

??

While flights are running at full capacity, keeping everyone socially distanced is a growing concern during the busy week.

??

Wheels are up...dozens are flying out of the golden triangle regional airport for the holiday season.

Passengers, like suzie keen, are traveling to reconnect with loved ones.

"i came to see and visit with my parents and grandchildren and my family and friends."

Keen booked her flight from cincinnati to columbus...that's 2 flights to her destination.

With the risk of contracting covid- 19, keen is socially distancing herself from other travelers.

"i feel completely comfort with the distance and everything that's been provided and everyone wearing their mask."

Gtr executive director mike hainsey says all flights are running at a 90- percent capacity.

" we do see a-lot of people traveling that are trying to get together with their family or need to travel and this week especially this week at the airport the flights are running full."

However, how passengers get from 'here' to 'there' might look different.

" delta airlines that fly out of gtr are limiting the capacity so you could have an empty seat next to you if you wanted."

Butt sots " i feel safe.

Everything has been sanitized, everything been clean, and travel has been well.

They keep you well sanitized on the plane as well."

Several airlines throughout the u.s. are doing what they can to prevent the spread of covid-19 among passengers.

For larger hubs, like atlanta, the need to stay safe is clean is greater than ever.

" we put in over two dozen additional sanitizing stations.

Every touch-point is wiped down every two hours."

Hainsey says the airport will continue to use these safety protocols until further notice.

" both the airlines and us and our partners all are pushing very hard to make sure people can fly safely."

The cdc recommends travelers to wear a mask and socially distance during the holidays.

??

State troopers kick off their "home for the holidays" safety campaign this week.

The mississippi highway patrol says its holiday travel enforcement period begins wednesday and will end at midnight on sunday.

Troopers are reminding people to stay off their cell phones, don't drink and drive, and wear a seat belt.

During the 2019 christmas enforcement period mhp investigated more than a hundred crashes, which included three deaths.

With rain in the forecast, troopers say check your vehicle and road conditions before leaving home.

Top stinger they're raising money to build a cross in prentiss county.

We'll have that story coming they're raising money to build a cross in prentiss county.

We'll have that story coming up on wcbi news.

A group is raising money to raise a symbol they believe will bring hope and healing to drivers across the region.

Wcbi's allie martin has more from prentiss county where there's a movement to "build the cross."

Inspiration for the "build the cross " project began a year ago when a retired mississippi department of corrections parole and probation officer had a conversation with god.

"in my talks with god i told him if he had something for me to do, i'd be glad to do it, i repeated that a time or two during the pandemic."

After seeing a picture of a cross on the side of a mississippi highway on facebook, saylors put action to his commitment.

Nats from "build cross video" since then, saylors and others, including prentiss county sheriff randy tolar, have formed a nonprofit to collect money that will put a cross on a prime piece of real estate at highway 45 and county road 7000.

Land for the project has been donated by farmers bill and marie spain.

The cross will be identical to others across the state, most of those are off of interstate 55.

The prentiss county cross will be the first in northeast mississippi, standing 120 feet tall and 64 feet wide, with a seating area at the base and parking.

Saylors believes the project will be a testament to the faith of many in the region and a beacon of hope for motorists who travel the highway every day.

"it's going to be a permanent reminder of what jesus did for us, there are thousands of people who pass that road there, some of them will come here, i hope they will get to know god a little bit better."

The budget for the project is 200 thousand dollars.

In his line of work, sheriff tolar encounters people daily who have lost hope.

He believes the cross will help those who are hurting.

"who knows, somebody may be at the lowest point in their life and no telling what kind of thoughts in their mind, they see this cross, once it's constructed , and that may be the only sign of hope they have, they may pull in the parking lot here, the lord may touch them."

Close donations are closing in on sixty thousand dollars.

Once they reach one hundred thousand, talks will begin with the contractor who will then have a timeline for construction of the cross.

In booneville, allie martin, wcbi news an anonymous donation of 25 thousand dollars in the past few days means more than 80 thousand dollars has been raised so far for the "build the cross" project.

Spx open if there was a year for a 3-7 football team to make a bowl game..

It'd be 2020..

Mike leach and his bulldogs squad have no complaints... he's happy to get his incredibly young crew some more playing experience... and there's no better way to do just that than to actually play more..

Finishing the season out the way they did is promising for the future of the program... considering they've been below the 53-man threshold for the last five weeks..

Leach praised his team for their play the last few weeks... state is coming off it's most dominant offensive performance of the season... dropping a season high 51 points in saturday's win over missouri... trending in the right direction for their matchup with number 24 tulsa in the armed forces bowl in fort worth texas... leach took to twitter to make an assurance saying quote don't worry msu bulldogs i spoke to the armed forces bowl people and we will be able to have cowbells in aymon g carter stadium... see you in forth worth on december 31st... kickoff is at 11 am on espn... the ole miss rebels regular season ended with a one- possession loss to the lsu tigers in baton rouge saturday 53-48... head coach lane kiffin said the fact that they heard they'll be playing number 11 indiana in the outback bowl in tampa helped cushion the blow..

Kiffin was shocked indiana didn't get a new year's six bowl... they're 6-1..

He says it'll be good for his players ... despite his team losing multiple one possession games... he feels his team is much more competitive than it was one year ago... and isn't far away from getting to where they want to be... 00-05 kiffin says: if we're better in two minute we've got three games where we have the ballk going to score to win thegame and we're 0-3.

If we win those we're top 7 in the country, 7-2 with losses to florida and alabama and we're going to a new years six bowl.

People mention us being in one score games and that doesn't mean we were in control, we could've scored with a few minutes left.

This is a different deal.

Kickoff for the outback bowl is at 11:30 am on january 2nd..

You can watch it on abc..

Mississippi state men's hoops... coming off a win over central arkansas wednesday night where four players were in double figand now will play it's final non-conference game tonight against the mississippi valley state delta devils... they are 0- 7 on the year... after tonight ben howland's crew will be off until december 30th when they take on georgia in athens... tipoff tonight is at 7 o'clock and you can watch it on espn plus... we'll also have highlights... and thoughts from ben howland tonight after the game at 10 right here on wcbi the 12th ranked mississippi state women's basketball team has taken care of business in it's non conference slate..

They're 5-1 on the season and coming off a 72-49 win over central arkansas on sunday... besides it's one overtime loss to usf... nikki mccray penson's team has won every other contest this season by at least 23 points..

While they took care of business easily in their last three..

Mccray penson is holding this team to a very high standard and says if you miss one or two..

Do something different 00-05 mccray penson says: we missed layups and got good shots and the layups suck the energy out of you and then you lose confidence.

You need to see it go through and move on to the next one.

It's a personal thing.

I've talked to my players about being efficient and i want the ones to make shots and make the ones they take consistenly.

We didn?t do that and it was a lack of focus on our part when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last