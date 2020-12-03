Michigan Monolith Old Town

Adorable Twins Dance to Lil Nas X’s 'Old Town Road' While Riding Their Favorite Toy Horses



These adorable 15-month-old twins sure know how to get down! Their mom captured the adorable pair jamming to Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road”. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago

We're Open Arizona: Native Art Market opens in Old Town



We're Open Arizona: Native Art Market opens in Old Town Scottsdale. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:05 Published 5 days ago