14 fired or suspended following Fort Hood investigation into violence and sexual assault
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:19s - Published
28 seconds ago
14 fired or suspended following Fort Hood investigation into violence and sexual assault
An investigation found that leadership at Fort Hood created a "permissive environment" that let crimes occur with little consequence.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Fourteen officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood were fired or suspended Tuesday, and Army...
FOXNews.com - Published
5 hours ago Also reported by •
Business Insider • BBC News
Soldiers and officers are expected to be suspended or fired as a result of an investigation into a...
CBS News - Published
8 hours ago
Action follows independent investigation into patterns of sexual harassment and violence, including...
VOA News - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Newsmax
Related videos from verified sources