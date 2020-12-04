Global  
 

Illinois Governor urges residents to get COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

Illinois governor is giving state-goers some hope in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.

As soon as you can to protect yourself.

Illinois governor j.b.

Pritzker held a press conference earlier.

He wanted to address all the talk about a vaccine for the state.

News 10's porsha williams watched the conference virtually.

She joins us tonight in the studio with an update.

Illinois governor j.b.

Pritzker's conference was all about the vaccine.

He wanted to encourage residents that the vaccine is safe to take.

He says some people think it's too soon to have a vaccine.

He adds there have been a lot of testing and research done.

One lady named bonnie blue... was one of the first to take the clinical trial vaccine.

She's a chicago resident.

After being put on life support 13 times..

She says this vaccine has given her a new lease on life.

She adds with the death rate increasing... it's worth a try.

"and for each of those numbers that we see daily growing we're seeing that woman that man that child.

Those are families that are not going to be here."

Illinois is reporting more than 7 thousand coronavirus cases.

There have been 145 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The illinois governor says be patient in waiting for the vaccine.

There is no specific timeline for "when" illinois will get the shot.

