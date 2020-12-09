Deadly standoff in Josephine County remains under investigation

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 6 days ago

Forensics teams from Oregon State Police were still on-scene Tuesday after a hostage situation on a property near Cave Junction came to a deadly conclusion Monday afternoon.

But first we're continuing our coverage on a standoff situation that left two people dead near cave junction yesterday.

Newswatch 12's jayda mcclendon joins us live from cave junction.

Jayda, what were investigators working on today?

Alicia, today police were on scene talking to neighbors and monitoring the area as this investigation continues.

The oregon state police foresnics division was also on scene.

They were taking photos of where the incident occurred, including the bullet holes left in the fence outside the property.

We told you yesterday that shots were fired by both law enforcement and the armed man.

Details on how the man and roommate died haven't been released yet.

Officials also aren't releasing the names of the deceased until next of kin have been notified.

As we told you earlier, the incident is still under investigation.

