Residents react to deadly standoff near Cave Junction

The Josephine County Sheriff's Office said that two people were killed at the property when a standoff with law enforcement erupted in gunfire on Monday afternoon.

And i'm alicia rubin.

Today newswatch 12 went back to area that was blocked off by police yesterday.

The josephine county sheriff's office says they recieved a call for a domestic violence incident... just south of cave junction on pinewood way yesterday morning.

The caller said that her husband had a gun and threatened to kill her.

The caller reported that her husband pointed a gun at her but she was able to get away and get to the neighbor's house to call 911.

According to officials, the callers roomate was unable to escape the house.

Hostage negotiators and swat officers showed up on scene and were able to get in contact with the armed suspect during the standoff but the situation escalated.

Around 1:30 in the afternoon shots were fired and both residents in the home were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jeanette montgomery has lived in cave junction for 45 years.

In that time, she says she hasn't seen anything like what she saw yesterday.

Montgomery says the situation is devastating for everyone who was involved.

"it's sad, it breaks my heart.

It breaks my heart for the victim that had nothing to do with this.

It breaks my heart for the woman that survived, that was able to get away -- the way she must feel."

Right now the jackson county major assault death investigation is handling the situation.

Newswatch 12's jayda mclendon has been on the scene